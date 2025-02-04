TCCIMA calls for reforming complex processes in agricultural trade

TEHRAN - At the 18th meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Agriculture and Agribusiness Committee, private sector representatives urged the government to simplify and enhance transparency in the bureaucratic and time-consuming processes related to agricultural trade.

The meeting, attended by the Deputy Agriculture Minister for Trade Development Shahrzad Moshiri, highlighted major challenges facing businesses, particularly foreign currency allocation and the supply of raw materials and agricultural inputs.

The session, hosted by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, featured discussions among members of the committee, union leaders, and industry association representatives. One of the most pressing concerns raised by participants was the inefficiency of the foreign currency allocation system and the cumbersome import registration process, which have hindered trade in the agricultural sector.

At the start of the meeting, Mohammad Mahdi Nahavandi, a board member of the Association of Livestock and Poultry Feed Importers, emphasized that securing foreign currency for agricultural inputs remains a major challenge.

He noted that traders struggle with unpredictability in currency availability, making long-term planning nearly impossible. He also pointed out a lack of clarity in export procedures for agricultural products.

