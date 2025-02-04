Tourism expansion, a necessity for Oman-Iran relations

MUSCAT- Among the Arab countries in the region, Oman is one of the countries that has always maintained stable and friendly relations with Iran.

It is evident that the relations between Oman and Iran are not limited just to neighborhood, but rather their ties are based on trust, friendship, and strong historical, ethnic, and cultural ties.

The existence of such deep and strong connections between Oman and Iran underscores the necessity of developing tourism between the two countries, as the development of this sector will strengthen the social, cultural, and economic relations between the people of the two neighbors.

In this regard, Oman is very welcoming to the Iranian visitors.

Iranian visitors to Oman are highly valued and contribute positively to the tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations. Oman and Iran share historical and cultural ties, and Oman's visa policies have been relatively welcoming to Iranian travelers.

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat (Photo by Mahnaz Abdi-Tehran Times reporter)

Iranians visiting Oman

Tourism & Hospitality:

Many Iranians visit Oman for tourism, particularly Muscat, Salalah, and coastal regions.

They appreciate Oman's natural beauty, warm hospitality, and historical sites.

The introduction of direct flights and simplified visa procedures has encouraged more visits.

Trade & Business:

Iranian businessmen frequently visit Oman due to its strategic location and as a gateway to the GCC market.

Bilateral trade, particularly in food products, construction materials, and oil-related industries, has strengthened over time.

Cultural & Social Aspects:

Omani society is known for its tolerance and hospitality, making it a comfortable destination for Iranian visitors.

Shared historical and cultural influences foster a sense of familiarity between the two peoples.

Challenges & Considerations:

Political and economic factors sometimes impact the volume of Iranian visitors.

Banking and financial transactions can be a challenge due to international sanctions.

Overall Impression:

Iranian visitors are generally well-received in Oman, and their presence contributes to the tourism and business sectors. Strengthening ties between the two nations continues to enhance mutual benefits, making Oman an attractive destination for Iranians.

Bimmah Sinkhole on the east coast of Oman (Photo by Mahnaz Abdi-Tehran Times reporter)

Why Oman is not a well-known tourism destination for Iranians

The Omani tourism sector is not as well-known among Iranians despite the many cultural, religious, and geographical similarities between the two countries. Several key factors contribute to this:

1. Limited Marketing & Promotion in Iran

Unlike other GCC countries like the UAE, Oman has not heavily marketed its tourism potential in Iran.

There are few Persian-language travel campaigns or advertisements highlighting Omani attractions.

Many Iranian travelers are more familiar with destinations like Dubai, Turkey, and Malaysia due to aggressive tourism marketing.

2. Flight Availability & Cost

While there are direct flights between Iran and Oman, the number is limited compared to other regional destinations.

Flight ticket prices can be relatively high, making other destinations more attractive for Iranian tourists.

3. Economic & Financial Barriers

Due to international sanctions, Iranian travelers face challenges in making payments abroad.

Limited options for using Iranian bank cards in Oman make travel less convenient.

Currency exchange rates and financial restrictions also impact affordability.

4. Lack of Awareness About Omani Attractions

Many Iranians are unaware of Oman's diverse tourism offerings, including its stunning beaches, mountains, deserts, and historical sites.

Misconceptions exist that Oman is only a business hub rather than a leisure destination.

5. Competition from Other Destinations

Nearby countries such as the UAE, Turkey, and Armenia attract more Iranian tourists due to their well-established tourism infrastructure and more relaxed visa policies.

Iran also has strong domestic tourism, making Oman less of a priority for casual travelers.

6. Limited Cultural & Media Exchanges

Few Omani cultural events or media campaigns target the Iranian audience.

The lack of Persian-language tourism materials (such as guides, websites, and brochures) creates a language barrier for some travelers.

Nizwa Fort in Nizwa City (Photo by Mahnaz Abdi-Tehran Times reporter)

Suggestions to Improve Oman's Popularity Among Iranian Tourists:

- Increasing Persian-language tourism promotion in Iranian media and social platforms.

- Expanding flight routes and offer competitive airfare.

- Enhancing banking and payment options for Iranian travelers.

- Offering exclusive tour packages targeting Iranian tourists (historical, religious, and eco-tourism).

- Strengthen travel agency partnerships between Omani and Iranian tour operators.

By addressing these challenges, Oman can position itself as an attractive and accessible destination for Iranian tourists.

Wadi Shab in Al Sharqiyah region (Photo by Mahnaz Abdi-Tehran Times reporter)

How governments can help expanding bilateral tourism ties

To enhance tourism relations between Iran and Oman, both governments can implement several measures to facilitate travel, increase visitor numbers, and strengthen cultural and economic ties. Here are some key suggestions:

1. Simplified Visa Procedures

Expanding visa-on-arrival or e-visa options for Iranian travelers to Oman and vice versa.

Introducing multi-entry visas for frequent travelers, especially for business and tourism.

Reducing visa fees or offering promotional visa-free periods to encourage more visits.

2. Increased Direct Flights & Transportation Links

Expanding direct flights between major cities (e.g., Muscat, Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Salalah).

Encouraging budget airlines to offer affordable fares to attract more tourists.

Strengthening maritime travel between Bandar Abbas and Omani ports like Sohar and Muscat.

3. Strengthening Business & Investment in Tourism

Facilitating joint ventures in hospitality, including Iranian investments in Omani hotels and resorts.

Encouraging cooperation between Omani and Iranian travel agencies to offer tour packages.

Developing luxury and medical tourism sectors, especially in Muscat and Salalah.

4. Promotion & Marketing Initiatives

Organizing tourism expos and cultural exchange programs to promote each country’s attractions.

Launching joint tourism campaigns to highlight shared heritage, historical ties, and natural beauty.

Providing Persian-language tourism services in Oman and Arabic-language services in Iran.

5. Currency Exchange & Banking Facilitation

Establishing mechanisms for easier currency exchange between the Omani Rial and Iranian Rial.

Encouraging financial institutions to create alternative payment solutions for Iranian visitors.

Introducing digital payment options for Iranian tourists to ease transactions in Oman.

6. Development of Niche Tourism Sectors

Expanding medical tourism, attracting Iranian patients to Oman's healthcare facilities.

Promoting eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Oman’s deserts, mountains, and coasts.

Supporting religious and heritage tourism, including visits to historical sites and shrines.

By implementing these initiatives, both governments can significantly boost tourism, strengthen economic ties, and create long-term benefits for both nations.