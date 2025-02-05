Tehran theater to host reading performance of Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s “Between Worlds”

TEHRAN- Medea Hall in Tehran will be playing host to a reading performance of Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s 1999 play “Between Worlds” (“Hotel des Deux Mondes”) on Saturday.

The performance will be directed by Sarina Kian with a cast composed of Sajjad Taheri, Mohammad Javad Mohammadi, Parham Purkhamseh, Shakiba Kanan, and Mehregan Tehrani.

“Between Worlds” has been translated into Persian by the prominent Iranian translator Shahla Haeri.

The play is a metaphysical set in the Dodunia guesthouse, a liminal space where individuals linger in comas while awaiting their treatment. This unique venue exists between earth and sky, functioning as a transitional zone for guests who are either on the brink of returning to life or moving on to the afterlife.

Each character grapples with existential questions such as, "How did I get here? When will I be able to leave? Where will I go?" However, the answers elude them, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

The diverse cast of guests at the “Between Worlds” includes Colin, who is recovering from a car accident caused by excessive drinking; the Chairman, a self-absorbed businessman obsessed with leveraging his connections to ensure his exit; the Magus, a fortune teller who offers a cynical yet affectionate perspective on his fellow residents; Jessie, a cleaning lady who finds unexpected care and comfort in this surreal setting; and Laura, a paraplegic girl confined to a wheelchair in the real world but who miraculously enjoys a healthy, functioning body within the confines of the guesthouse.

Under the watchful eye of the enigmatic Doctor S., the guests confront their fears and desires. The doctor’s silence amplifies their anxieties, posing a stark contrast to the surreal experiences they undergo.

In this peculiar realm, the boundaries of possibility blur, allowing for miraculous occurrences: the lame regain their ability to walk, and lies transform into truths. The play oscillates between humor and sorrow, dream and reality, as it explores the themes of life, death, and the search for meaning.

"Between Worlds" serves as an exploration of hope and mystery, revealing the human quest for understanding in the face of uncertainty.

Through interactions among the guests and their reflections on their past lives, Schmitt crafts a poignant narrative that highlights the thin line between existence and the void. The characters’ shared journey encapsulates a profound commentary on the human condition, culminating in the realization that even in the face of the unknown, the essence of mystery remains a vital source of hope.

Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, born in 1960, is a prolific Franco-Belgian playwright, novelist, and film director, whose works have been performed in over fifty countries. He was raised in a family of educators, which influenced his early love for literature.

He pursued higher education in philosophy at the École normale supérieure and later earned a PhD from Paris-Sorbonne University. Schmitt's literary career took off in the 1990s with plays like "Don Juan on Trial" and "The Visitor," which garnered critical acclaim and awards.

In addition to plays, he has authored several acclaimed novels, including "The Gospel According to Pilate" and "Oscar and the Lady in Pink." Schmitt has won numerous literary awards and continues to explore various genres, including screenwriting and music. His works resonate with themes of human experience, spirituality, and existential exploration, making him one of the most widely read contemporary French-language authors.

SAB/

