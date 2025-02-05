“Gruesome Playground Injuries” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN- An adaptation of American playwright Rajiv Joseph’s “Gruesome Playground Injuries” is currently on stage at Book Garden Theater in Tehran.

Sanaz Inanlou and Nazanin Fattahi are the directors of the play.

Inanlou and Fattahi along with Mahan Nasser Zare and Parmida Zarei are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until February 14.

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" is a powerful exploration of the complex relationship between childhood friends Kayleen and Doug, whose lives interconnect over 30 years in a series of poignant and often surreal encounters.

Each meeting is marked by physical injuries, both minor and severe, serving as metaphors for their emotional scars and the turmoil underlying their lives.

As they navigate the challenges of growing up, their bond deepens through shared experiences of pain, vulnerability, and love.

The play weaves between moments of humor and heartbreak, emphasizing the struggle between connection and isolation. Ultimately, it reveals how their injuries—both physical and emotional—reflect the complexities of human relationships and the desperate need for understanding and acceptance.

Through their scars, Kayleen and Doug reveal the profound impact of their intertwined lives, illustrating how even the most chaotic and painful experiences can foster a deep-rooted bond.

Rajiv Joseph is an acclaimed American playwright known for his thought-provoking works. He gained notable recognition as a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama with his play "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo" and won an Obie Award for "Describe the Night." His debut play, "Huck & Holden," premiered in 2006, drawing from his father's experiences as an Indian immigrant to the U.S. Joseph’s mixed-race background informs his writing, leading to a unique perspective on race and identity.

His other notable works include "Animals Out of Paper," and "Guards at the Taj," the latter receiving multiple awards, including the 2016 Obie Award for Best New American Play. Joseph’s recent work, "King James," debuted in March 2022 after a delay due to the pandemic. Throughout his career, he has captivated audiences by addressing complex themes and exploring the human condition through innovative storytelling.

