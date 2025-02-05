Esteghlal target Ghorbani signs with Al Wahda

TEHRAN - Al Wahda has finalized the signing of Iranian midfielder Mohammad Ghorbani from Orenburg.

The 23-year-old has inked an 18-month contract with the UAE club for a fee that has not been disclosed.

Ghorbani will now team up with his fellow countryman, Ahmad Nourollahi, at Al Wahda.

Ghorbani, who transferred to Orenburg in February 2024, was previously linked with a move to the Iranian club Esteghlal.

Currently, Al Wahda occupy the fifth position in the 14-team UAE Pro League.