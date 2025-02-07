Iran to add 15 new trains to national railway network

TEHRAN - Iran plans to add 15 high-quality train sets to its national railway network in the next Iranian calendar year (begins in late March), according to the country’s deputy minister of transport and urban development.

Speaking at the Congress of Railway Martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jabarali Zakeri stated that the country is working to expand its railway fleet to meet growing demand, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also noted that 31 five-star passenger wagons were recently added to the fleet during the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, along with the launch of the five-star Khaavaran-Tabriz-Mashhad train last week.

Over the next two weeks, two additional trains will begin operations from Hamedan and Kermanshah with private sector investment.

Zakeri emphasized President Masoud Pezeshkian’s support for railway expansion, expressing optimism about further rail development in the coming year.

EF/MA