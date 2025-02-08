Tehran to build 3-megawatt solar power plant

TEHRAN – A three-megawatt solar power plant worth approximately 900 billion rials ($1.8 million) will be constructed in the Iranian capital, the head of Tehran Regional Electricity Company said.

Farhad Shabihi announced the launch of construction for 120 megawatts of renewable power plants, each with a capacity of three megawatts or less, in Tehran Province, IRIB reported.

“In conjunction with the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, construction of the three-megawatt solar power plant, valued at 900 billion rials, has begun in northern Tehran. Once operational, it will be connected to the national power grid,” he said.

EF/MA