Persian Medicine Festival to develop knowledge-based enterprises: official

TEHRAN –The fourth Persian Medicine Festival will serve as a platform for experts in Persian medicine and knowledge-based companies to share expertise and experiences, providing the basis for the development of knowledge-based enterprises, an official with the health ministry has said.

Highlighting the role of technology and entrepreneurship in reviving the capacity of Persian medicine, Hossein Rezazadeh said that in this year’s festival, a lot of companies and start-ups that have taken effective steps in improving Persian medicine by providing technological solutions will attend the festival, the health ministry website reported.

The technology and entrepreneurship section of the festival covers different fields including medicine, food and medicine, tools and equipment, cosmetics and hygiene, software, and artificial intelligence.

The main objective is not only to improve the quality of services in the health sector but also to lay the basis for attracting investment and expanding knowledge-based enterprises by creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and experts in this field.

Persian Medicine Festival

The fourth Persian Medicine Festival is planned to be held in April with the theme of ‘integration of Persian medicine into the healthcare system’.

The integration of the services will not only help to improve health indicators but also have a significant impact on the economy of the country’s healthcare system, the health ministry’s website quoted Nafiseh Hosseini-Yekta, the director of the health ministry’s Persian medicine office, as saying in December 2024.

“Iran has the capacity to become one of the pioneers in providing traditional and complementary medicine services in the world.

The integration of Persian medicine in the healthcare system can be a turning point in the global application of the knowledge,” the official noted.

Considering the general health policies of the country, including its emphasis on the promotion and development of Persian medicine, the festival is an important step towards the realization of these goals, she added.

Moreover, it opens up a valuable opportunity to introduce the unique capacities of Persian medicine while laying the ground for specialists, researchers, students, and those interested in Persian medicine to showcase their latest scientific and research achievements.

It also promotes interactions between educational, research, and treatment centers of Persian medicine at the national level in three sectors including science, culture, and art, focusing on education, research, treatment, technology, and Persian medicine veterans.

This year, in addition to the three main sections, a special section is dedicated to students of all grades.

The 3rd Persian Medicine Festival was held in Tehran in January 2023 with the main goal of identifying and supporting top scientists and innovators in the health sector.

MT/MG