Lebanon PM forms new government

Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam formed the Mediterranean nation’s first full-fledged government since 2022.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace on Saturday, Salam said the 24-member cabinet member would prioritize financial reforms, reconstruction, and implementation of a United Nations resolution regarding border tensions with Israel.

Salam, a diplomat and former president of the International Court of Justice, has vowed to reform Lebanon’s judiciary and battered economy and bring about stability in the troubled country, which has faced numerous economic, political, and security crises for decades.

