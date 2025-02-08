Morgan Ortagus beware: “This is where the Marines were based!”

SOUTH LEBANON – Washington is openly pushing Lebanon towards instability by turning the process of forming Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s cabinet into a practical opportunity to politically exclude the Shiites to compensate for the failure suffered by the recent US-led Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The prime minister-designate is not ignorant of local, regional and international situations, knowing that he does not lead a political group and does not rely on a popular base. Rather he relies on external support that seeks to weaken the resistance.

Washington wants all the main portfolios to be under its colonial control: the interior, foreign affairs, defense, energy and communications. That is why Salam wanted to appoint one of the five nominated Shiite ministers, according to specifications that match the US requirements, i.e. to obstruct the Shiites’ constitutional privileges.

What is happening is nothing but a new ugly form of imperialist pressure by linking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement or Lebanon receiving any kind of aid to the formation of a government conforming to Israeli desires.

Our main war is with Washington, the mother of terrorism, the Great Satan, and not exclusively with its agent “Israel”, whatsoever!

Over the past decades, Washington has provided all forms of unconditional military, political and economic support to its illegitimate bastard “Israel”.

Its successive humiliation, however, has forced Washington to remove its imperialist mask and manage the battle itself, not only against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples but against the entire peoples of West Asia.

This is what prompted Lady Macbeth, deputy of Trump’s envoy to West Asia, to “congratulate Israel on defeating Hezbollah.”

“We hope its influence will come to an end, that it will be disarmed, and will no longer be part of the government,” the Zionist witch added. But where!? At the Lebanese Presidential Palace!!

It is not new for the American declining empire to be ideologically and politically biased in favor of “Israel”. This time, coupled with Trump’s threats to occupy sovereign countries ushers nothing but chaos that will push the entire world towards a hazy fate.

Journalist Uriel Daskal has already confirmed to Walla that the main goal of Trump’s provocative statements, such as buying Greenland, occupying Panama, displacing the Gazans and turning the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East” is “to divert attention from what is happening inside the US federal government.”

This indeed does not mean that Trump’s impudent statements are merely media bubbles. His secretary of state, Marco Rubio, succeeded in forcing the Panamanian president to withdraw from China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

What explains the escalation of imperialist aggression is the rise of the “Broligarchy brothers” to power.

Panis Varoufakis, the former leftist Greek finance minister, confirms in an article in Le Monde entitled “Tech giants have settled in the Oval Office” that Elon Musk and JD Vance, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, etc., are convinced that they have a historic opportunity to reshape the United States’ political, legal and administrative systems in a bid to maximize their wealth and gains, at the expense of the marginalized popular classes.

Likewise, those notorious “oligarchic brothers” seek to reshape the UN institutions, the international law and other charters in a way that suits their imperialist capitalist interests.

That’s why Trump has imposed sanctions on the ICC, declaring a “national emergency to deal with the threat posed by the court’s efforts” merely because it dared to order the arrests of his boys, Netanyahu and Galant.

Quinn Slobodian’s Doomsday Capitalism extensively elaborates on how Western oligarchies encourage breaking legal and political controls to turn the world into a free space they control as they please.

Before Trump, Jared Kushner had called for the expulsion of the people of Gaza and the theft of the gas fields off its coast. West Asia will not be spared the evils of these imperialists unless we well review history.

In the 1980s, in the midst of the Israeli invasion, civil war, and the Marines’ occupation of Beirut, Martyrs Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, Sayyed Fouad Shukr, and their comrades voluntarily decided to humiliate the EMPIRE.

Spontaneously, in those harsh circumstances and with humble capabilities, Hezbollah was born. As experienced by these few young men, resistance was the only available option to preserve the homeland, even if it cost great sacrifices. Otherwise, the option of submission or identification had a greater cost.

Fighting for these people was not Hollywoodian in nature. Simply put, they had to perform their ethical and religious “obligation” as best they could, on which successive generations could build and perpetuate. That poor, oppressed, but faithful knights from the “global south” stated in front of journalists’ cameras in Beirut: “This is where the Marines were based!”