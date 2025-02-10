Works of several generations of Iranian contemporary artists on display at Laleh Art Gallery

TEHRAN-The 13th Art Expo of Several Generations of Iranian Contemporary Artists is underway at the Laleh Art Gallery in Tehran.

Dozens of Iranian artists involved in various fields including painting, calligraphy painting, illustration, sculpture, photography, and printmaking are present at the event with their works implementing the contemporary art format, ILNA reported.

Curated by Mohammad Ali Saeedi, the 13th edition of the expo features more than 100 works by 80 artists whose artworks are created with a modern approach.

Young as well as veteran artists to be featured during the expo include Kambiz Derambakhsh, Behzad Shishegaran, Nasser Ovissi, Taha Behbahani, Faramarz Pilaram, Bahman Mohasses, Hadi Jamali, Aliakbar Sadeghi, Amirshahrokh Faryoosefi, Mansour Ghandriz, Mehrdad Katouzian, Parviz Kalantari, Abbas Kiarostami, Marco Grigorian, Ardeshir Mohasses, and Morteza Momayez, among others.

Patrons may purchase the artists’ works at affordable prices and, thereby, support the growing contemporary art movement in Iran.

The 13th Art Expo of Several Generations of Iranian Contemporary Artists will run until February 23 at the Laleh Art Gallery located on Fatemi Street, on the north side of Laleh Park.

SS/SAB

