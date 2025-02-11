13 new CNG stations to be launched across Iran

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced the launch of 13 new CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations across the country on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Saeed Rahman Salari, the project manager for CNG at NIOPDC, stated that the company has now established a total of 2,360 CNG stations nationwide, IRNA reported.

He added that 4.4 million vehicles have been converted to run on CNG, and a total of 117 billion cubic meters of CNG has been distributed in Iran so far.

Salari emphasized that over 90 percent of the country’s taxis and 50 percent of pickup trucks are now equipped with CNG engines.

He also noted that the country’s daily gasoline consumption stands at 124 million liters, but without the use of CNG-powered vehicles, this figure would rise to 143 million liters. He concluded that the launch of these new CNG stations will prevent the consumption of 126 million liters of gasoline annually.

