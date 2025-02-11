Russian official lauds Iran's progress as ‘role model for world’

TEHRAN – Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko has lauded Iran's independence, self-sufficiency, progress, and achievements in different fields, saying that Iran is a role model for many countries and even the globe.

Expressing satisfaction with the sustained development of relations between Moscow and Tehran, particularly the signing of the strategic cooperation treaty between the two countries, the official said, “Iran and Russia are complementary and similar to each other in some ways. Therefore, there are many opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries,” IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks on Monday in Moscow in a ceremony held to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, as well as some other Russian officials, attended the ceremony.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of Iran’s accomplishments in science and technology was held which was well received by the participants.

Russia highlights cooperation with Iran

In 2023, Fursenko emphasized the need to expand scientific and technological cooperation with Iran, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

“We pay serious attention to the field of artificial intelligence as a widely used scientific and technological field, considering the technological capabilities that exist in Iran, we are ready to cooperate in these fields,” IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Rouhollah Dehqani, the former vice president for science and technology.

“In the field of environment, where we are facing challenges, we can make positive changes and reforms with the help of technology and at the same time adapt ourselves to the changes that are inevitable,” Fursenko added.

Tehran, Moscow can thrive without Western influence

In a recent interview with Russian TV, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran and Russia will maintain their course of development and action even in the face of Western pressure.

The president’s interview, recorded during the visit to Moscow where he signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty alongside Vladimir Putin, conveyed that both nations will not tolerate external pressure and are committed to ensuring regional security.

“Tehran and Moscow don’t want anyone from outside to determine their roles,” Pezeshkian stated.

He added that the two countries are capable of pursuing independent policies and are ready to develop security and economic cooperation in the region to bring peace and stability.

Pezeshkian emphasized the significance of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia.

The president also highlighted that the signing of the treaty demonstrated the two countries’ shared approach to independence and cooperation.

MT/MG