Hamas: The language of threats has no value

US President Donald Trump must remember that the only way to bring home Israeli captives is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.

“Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters,” he told Reuters.

Trump has warned Palestinians that “hell will break loose” if Israeli captives are not released on Saturday as scheduled under the ceasefire.

Hamas has postponed the release of captives, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire’s terms.