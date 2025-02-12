Trump must first answer why Gaza has been turned into “hell”

TERAN - Since Donald Trump floated the proposal to take over the Gaza Strip in a press conference with Bibi Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Feb. 4, he has repeatedly said the Gazans are “living in hell”.

Regardless of the fact that Trump has a covetous eye on Canada and Greenland and now the Gaza Strip, this eccentric man, whose kind the world has not seen since the end of the Second World War II, is better to answer why the coastal enclave has been turned into hell and by whom. He is also better to answer which country’s bombs and fighter jets were used to create such a situation in Gaza.

Trump must answer that the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel really necessitated so much damage and death.

The man who was at the conference with him and led to the war on Gaza instead of feeling shameful about the situation in Gaza was buoyed by the shock proposal by Trump to take over Gaza, saying Israel is willing to “do the job” and later called the proposal “revolutionary” and “creative”.

Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans from their remaining motherland is just a reward for the Netanyahu regime which viciously pounded the coast strip with over two million population for 471 days. The proposal also emboldened the occupation regime to go ahead with its crimes more aggressively possibly in future days or months.

The United States is complicit in turning Gaza into hell. Instead of ethnically cleansing Gazans, Netanyahu and other war criminals must stand trial as demanded by the International Court of Justice (ICC). Also, Trump’s United States is morally obligated to pay reparations for the war damages by supplying money and sophisticated arms to Israel instead of looking at the Gaza Strip as a lucrative real estate market.