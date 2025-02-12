”The Last Era for the Pious men”

”We are not negligent of your affairs and are not forgetful of your remembrance. Had it been so, then terrible calamities would have struck you and your enemies would have destroyed you. Fear Allah and strengthen your hands so that He may relieve you of the tribulations that have afflicted you.” (Imam Mahdi (A.S.) quotation from Baharul-Anvar, Vole 53, Chap.21)

Such love, kindness, affection, and fondness are not found even in the partners. After seeing so much kindness and compassion, whose heart will not be moved for action? Whose eyes will not shed tears at the separation from such an Imam while his love is glowing in his heart? When we see such magnanimity we yearn to place our forehead at his feet. But the burdens of sin benumb our agility and the clutches of bad conscience retard our steps.

The main reason for being deprived of his esteemed presence is explained thus by the Imam himself: ”If our Shias (May Allah give them the grace of obedience) had

fulfilled the covenants, then surely there would have been no delay in our meeting and they would have received the blessing of our visitation.”

The fifteenth Shalban,1446 (A.H.) — February 14, 2025 — is the birth anniversary of the Twelfth infallible Imam from the Prophe s household (SAWA), Imam Mahdi (AS) whose followers look forward to his Reappearance day and night.

The only Savior

Majority of the world religions, irrespective of their being divine or earthly, believe in the advent of a Savior. The spiritual leaders of different religions have discussed and debated this subject. Savior is described as deliverer of mankind, who

will appear at the ultimate stage with justice and equity after it has been filled with tyranny and oppression, eradicate deviation, ignorance, and atheism and disseminate moral and spiritual guidance and monotheism.

Importance of Subject

Holy Prophet (SAWA) said: ”Whoever dies without recognizing the Imam of his time dies the death of ignorance.” It clearly indicates that cognition of the infallible Imam is compulsory for each and every one.

Holy Prophet (SAWA) is reported to have

said: ”There will be twelve caliphs successors after me. Verily the proofs of Allah on the creatures are twelve of them, the first will be my brother and the last of them will be my son.” They asked, ”Which

of your brothers and which son?” He replied: ”My brother Ali, son of Abi-TaIeb. My son Mahdi, the one who will fill the world with justice and equity when it is fraught with injustice and oppression.”

(Faraaedus-Simtain, Vol.2, Page 226)

Holy Prophet (SAWA) said: ”Even if a single day remains from the eve of Doomsday, Allah the Almighty will prolong that day till He raises a man from my progeny.”

WHo is Mahdi (A.S)?

After clarifying that cognition of Imam is a must and there will be twelve successors after the Holy Prophet (SAWA), now it is better to know him as it is found in Islamic Traditions. According to many authentic documents available in Islamic sources, the following identification has been found for Imam Mahdi (AS).



Name: Mohammad

Agnomen: Abul Qasem

Title: Mahdi

Birth: Friday, fifteenth of sha'ban 255(AH)

Father's name: Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS)

Mothers' name: Nargis khatoon

Commencement of minor occultation and Imamat: 260(A.H)

Commencement of major occultation and Imamat: 239(A.H)

Similarly with prophet Noah (A.S): Longevity

Similarly with prophet Moses (A.S): Concealed birth

Similarly with prophet Job (A.S): Patience

Similarly with prophet Jesus Christ (A.S): Brilliance

Place of reappearance: the holy Kaaba

Time of reappearance: No one knows except Allah.

Bright future of peace and happiness

The Holy Prophet (SAWA) said: ”Glad tidings are to you about Mahdi (AS).” Thereafter he said: ”The inhabitants of the heavens and the inhabitants of the earth are happy with him. He shall distribute the wealth equally, free Mohammad nation from need or want, and comfort them with his righteousness.”

Islamic scholars, based on the infallible saying, hold the opinion that the sign of Mahdi (AS) is that he shall be harsh with rulers, generous with people in distributing wealth, and gentle with the helpless in easing their pain. The master of the faithful Ali (AS) says about Mahdi s characteristics: ”At the time when they (people) shall suit the guidance to follow their desires, Mahdi (AS) shall alter the desires to follow the guidance.

At the time when they interpret the 9uran to follow their own prudence, Mahdi (AS) shall realize (their) prudence to follow the 9uran. Mahdi (AS) shall demonstrate to you justices. Mahdi (AS) shall enliven the commandments of the 9uran and Sunnah which were until then dead and lifeless. Imam Mahdi (AS) shall fill the earth with equity and justice after it has been filled with cruelty and oppression.”

Furthermore, the Holy Prophet (SAWA), while mentioning the injustice and seditiousness of despotic rulers, said: ”If there remains not more than one day for the earth, Allah will prolong the day until a person from my progeny comes and rules. The great events shall take place through his hands and Islam shall manifest itself...”

Hence, not only Shia people but all people throughout the world expect him to establish peace and mercy for humankind.

Awaiting in the perspective of responsibility

Awaiting (Intizar) is the result of two conditions. Firstly, he is not satisfied with the present situation and secondly, he expects improvement in his circumstances. If either of these conditions is not fulfilled, then it is not awaiting, and the person concerned is not a waiter (muntazar) {in Islamic terminology, a waiter is equal to expectant}.

The awaiting of Imam Mahdi (AS) also holds the same distinct characteristics. Even here, awaiting purports that an awaited one is not satisfied with his present circumstances and is hoping for a bright and better future. The believer is a witness to the assault of the enemies of Islam which they are inflicting on Islam with their full might and munitions.

The geniuses of belief and deeds are not judged as per criteria set by the Holy 9uran and traditions. Instead, they are examined through the clannish prejudice and norms set by their forefathers; in such circumstances, a genuine awaited should not sit idle. Rather, the holy 9uran has instructed him in these words: ”And say to those who do not act as much as you can, we are also trying. You all await, and surely we all are waiting.” (Holy 9uran Hud: 122)

It is an open challenge for the enemies that let them make their best efforts. In light of this challenge, can anyone say that waiting implies sitting idle and remaining oblivious? Or awaiting means to remain always alert and defeat enemies on every front. Of course, it necessitates that a believer should never exult on his strength but Household of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) said: "The one who desires to be among the companions of Hazrat Qaem (AS), and then he must wait, adopt piety and behave courteously. If he dies in such a condition before the advent of Qaem(AS), then his reward will be similar to the one who attains his Qaems(AS) Era should always rely on Allah. " Because reliance on Allah gives victory to weaklings over their stronger adversaries.

Imam Sadeq (AS), the sixth Imam of the infallible. ''Hence strive vigorously, await his arrival, congratulations to you all for your relentless awaiting" Ghaibat-e-Nomany, chap.11, tradition No16

He is true awaited who always seeks to please his Imam (AS). His every effort is directed at achieving the invaluable pleasure of Imam (AS) and it is but evident the pleasure of Imam is in abiding by the tenets of Islam and not in its sacrilege.



Out of many responsibilities which a true awaited one has to reserve for himself, is to build his character. Character building implies following the tenets of Islam, developing good traits, and purifying oneself in such a way that every aspect of his personality should reflect the teachings of the progeny of the Holy Prophet(s).

Often the friends and the helpers of Imam Mahdi (AS) are described with such superlatives;

Those who will believe in hidden Imam, they are the most pious ones and their faith is of the highest degree. They will establish prayers and spend generously in the way o God. They believe firmly in the Holy Quran and other divine scriptures and they are certain of the Day Resurrection. (Qiamat).'' Tafsir-e-Nor Saqlain, vol.1 .chap.Baqara

''They are obedient, sincere, honorable, good-doers, patient.devout.helpers of the oppressed, cordial and pure-hearted'' Kamal-u-dinn, chap.43, Tradition no 19

''Their hearts are of steel .if they cast a glance at an iron mountain, it will crumble and reduce to bits'' IIzaam-u-naseb vol. 1 page 67

"They will be braver than lions and sharper than spears'' Behar-u-al-anwar, vol.52, chap.27.Tradition no.17

”They will worship at night.” Muntakhab-al-asr, section 9, chap. 3.

”In the period of occultation, they will hold religious convictions and will not allow the devil to meddle with their faith.” Kamal-u-al-din, page 51

These excerpts were extracted from various traditions which clarify that in the period of major occultation, one of our pivotal responsibilities is to absorb the teaching of the progeny of Holy Prophet (SAWA) in our character and personality so that we may not wander hither and thither while our beloved Imam Mahdi (AS) is far from our eyes.

It is a proven fact that as much as a man holds Imam Mahdi (AS) dearer, that much he will be attracted towards good deeds and benevolence. And he will cleanse himself from bad habits and vices. Numerous such incidents can be found in the books, particularly youth who felt the love of Imam Mahdi (AS) in their hearts which changed their entire lives.

Undoubtedly love is such an elixir by which every impossible is made possible.



Canaan Joseph shall return, whose face,

A little time was hidden: Weep no more.

Oh weep no morel in sorrows dwelling-place

The roses yet shall spring from the bare floor.

And heart bowed down beneath a secret pain

Oh, stricken heart! Joy shall return again.



Wish you a happy 15th sha'ban 1446

By Dr.A.R.Ghavidel (Clinical Psychologist. Jawan Counselling Center)