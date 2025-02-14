Iran proposes cultural exchange with Tajikistan to boost tourism

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has proposed a cultural exchange initiative between Iran and Tajikistan, emphasizing the role of artists, social media influencers, and public figures in promoting tourism and cultural ties.

The proposal was made during a meeting with Jamshed Juma-Khonzoda, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Tajikistan, on the second day of the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition.

Salehi-Amiri highlighted the deep-rooted cultural connections between the two nations, describing them as "one nation with two governments," and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Tajikistan.

“We have so many reasons to collaborate with Tajikistan,” Salehi-Amiri stated, underscoring the vast cultural and historical similarities between the two countries. He noted that efforts are underway to increase the number of Iranian tourists visiting Tajikistan from 8,000 to 100,000, with the possibility of further growth.

The Iranian minister also pointed out the importance of infrastructure improvements, including increasing flights between the two countries. He emphasized the use of social media to showcase the tourism potential of both nations and revealed plans for advertising Tajikistan’s attractions on Iran’s national media.

Among the key initiatives discussed were the organization of cultural and artistic events, including a "Cultural Week" and "Dushanbe Cultural Nights" in Tehran. Additionally, both sides agreed on hosting reciprocal handicrafts exhibitions to strengthen the bond between artists from Iran and Tajikistan.

Juma-Khonzoda, in response, expressed enthusiasm for Salehi-Amiri’s proposals, acknowledging that cultural cooperation could significantly enhance tourism between the two nations. He noted that his visit to the Tehran exhibition allowed him to explore Iran’s tourism potential and engage with the private sector, paving the way for deeper collaboration.

In addition, Salehi-Amiri and Juma-Khonzoda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize their commitment to advancing tourism cooperation. The agreement aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties, highlighting the rich natural and historical heritage of both countries while fostering mutual tourism development.

AM