Tehran, Dushanbe to push for stronger trade and investment: Iran VP

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s First Vice President, highlighted insightful bilateral negotiations with Tajikistan’s Prime Minister, Kohir Rasulzoda, during a joint press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Aref highlighted the significance of Rasulzoda’s visit, which includes participation in the Caspian Economic Forum and high-level bilateral discussions. Tajikistan is attending the forum as a special guest.

Speaking at the press conference, Aref stated, “We had productive bilateral negotiations today. Political relations between Iran and Tajikistan are at their strongest. The visit of our president to Tajikistan was a memorable event, warmly received by the Tajik government.”

He further emphasized that the two nations’ comprehensive development strategy, established during that visit, has now entered the implementation phase. “We believe that our economies can complement each other, allowing us to meet mutual needs,” Aref added.

Aref also stressed the importance of private sector participation, announcing that both governments have agreed to facilitate private sector activities. “The removal of visa requirements will boost travel and enhance private sector engagement. We are committed to continued cooperation in engineering and technical services,” he noted.

Additionally, Aref revealed that the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation is working on a strategic plan to significantly increase trade and economic relations. “It was also agreed that joint tourism initiatives will be a priority,” he stated.

For his part, Prime Minister Rasulzoda described the discussions as cordial and constructive. “The Iranian president’s visit to Tajikistan marked the start of a new phase in our bilateral relations. The agreements signed will lead to expanded cooperation in trade, culture, and other key areas,” he said. He also expressed Tajikistan’s interest in increasing investment opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Aref formally welcomed Rasulzoda at an official ceremony held at the Sa’dabad Complex. The Tajik prime minister traveled to Tehran to attend the Caspian Economic Forum, which commenced today with participation from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

