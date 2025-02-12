Iran, Tajikistan strengthen cultural ties at “Diplomatic Night”

TEHRAN- A cultural event titled “Tajikistan Night” was held in Tehran on Tuesday, aiming at boosting cultural ties between the two nations.

Organized by the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Iran, the Hurshid Institute of Culture and Literature, and the Iran-Tajikistan Friendship Association, the event marked the inaugural event of the "Diplomatic Nights" series, ISNA reported.

The gathering brought together prominent figures from the worlds of culture and literature, including Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, Deputy of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, Hojatollah Ayyubi, the director of the Hurshid Institute, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Iran Nizomiddin Zohidi, Mir Jalaleddin Kazzazi, an expert on Persian poet Ferdowsi's epic masterpiece Shahnameh, Farzona Khujandi, a distinguished literary figure in Tajikistan, and Ali Ashraf Mojtahed Shabestari, head of the Iran-Tajikistan Friendship Association.

Keynote speakers shared insights on the rich cultural heritage of both countries, highlighting the importance of cooperation in preserving Persian language and literature.

Speaking at the event, Masjed-Jamei shared a personal memory from his visit to Tajikistan. He recounted his trip prior to Tajikistan gaining independence, during which he met with the Union of Writers of Tajikistan.

At that meeting, Tajik cultural figures expressed their concerns regarding the renaming of the Rudaki Hall after the Revolution. Responding to this, he mentioned that a proposal was brought to Iranian parliament, resulting in the establishment of the Rudaki Foundation. He credited this initiative to suggestions made by Tajik representatives.

Masjed-Jamei also discussed the topic of Persian language and literature in Tajikistan, noting that he entrusted the late Hassan Anousheh to write a book on the subject.

This book was later gifted to the President of Tajikistan during a visit from former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami.

Another significant project was the compilation of a list of manuscripts from Tajikistan, carried out by Ali Bahramian and Seyyed Ali Mojani. Additionally, he mentioned the donation of over 30,000 volumes of books to the National Library of Tajikistan.

He further emphasized that Persian is the language of civilization and that the relationship between Iran and Tajikistan is deeply rooted and rich.

"We must pay more attention to our capacities. The low exchange of tourists is a result of our neglect. Consequently, cultural, political, and social links between the two nations need further development," he asserted.

The evening also included musical performances led by Majid Derakhshani, with singing by Ali Khodai, and a recitation of the Shahnameh by Keykhosro Dehqani.

SAB/

