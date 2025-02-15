Government spokeswoman highlights tourism and cultural heritage preservation

TEHRAN - Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokeswoman for the government, emphasized the administration’s commitment to tourism development and cultural heritage preservation during her visit to the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Mohajerani underscored the government’s recognition of tourism as a significant economic sector. She stated, “One of the government’s responsibilities is to diversify economic resources, and tourism holds great potential in this regard. Many countries, including our neighbors, derive a substantial portion of their gross national income from tourism.”

Addressing the government’s strategies to boost tourism, Mohajerani highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. “Focusing on neighboring countries, as well as engaging with BRICS, Eurasian [Economic Union], and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, are key measures to attract foreign tourists and stimulate domestic tourism,” she added.

The discussion also covered concerns regarding Iran’s cultural heritage sites, including the serious threats facing the Imam Mosque in Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square due to land subsidence and the gradual deterioration of Persepolis due to biological and environmental factors. When asked about the government’s plans to allocate appropriate funding for restoration and conservation, Mohajerani was reassured that such efforts were already underway.

“The government has prioritized the allocation of adequate budgets for the preservation of our invaluable cultural heritage,” she said. “We have reached agreements with the National Development Fund, and just yesterday, the Minister [of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri] signed an agreement to use allocated resources from the fund for the restoration and protection of nationally significant cultural and historical sites.”

She further confirmed that the budget would be specifically allocated to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, ensuring that these sites are preserved for future generations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in remarks made in the opening ceremony, underscored the necessity of fostering tourism and strengthening ties with friendly and neighboring countries. “Only in peace and harmony can we truly host and welcome each other,” he said. “Anyone visiting Iran is our esteemed guest. By the grace of God, we have close and deep relations with all our neighbors, and we will continue this closeness.”

He also criticized the spread of false narratives about Iran, saying, “If people come and see for themselves, they will realize that what is said against Iran from certain tribunes is untrue. Iran has a friendly, loving, and humane people. Every corner of Iran is full of friendliness and harmony, and Iranian hospitality is exemplary.”

The four-day tourism fair came to an end on February 14 in the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds as a key platform for discussions on the future of Iran’s tourism industry and heritage preservation efforts.

