Esfahak’s registration document as UN Best Tourism Village unveiled

TEHRAN – Esfahak’s registration document as the UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Village was officially unveiled at the pavilion of South Khorasan during the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition, with senior provincial officials signing the certificate.

The historical village, located in Iran’s South Khorasan province, won a TO-DO Award presented by the German Institute for Tourism and Development In 2020.

Hadi Shahverdi, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of South Khorasan, highlighted the village’s distinctive historical architecture, featuring traditional mud-brick houses that captivate tourists. He emphasized that this authentic and preserved architectural style played a crucial role in securing Esfahak’s global recognition.

Esfahak suffered complete destruction in the 1978 Tabas earthquake, forcing its residents to abandon the village. However, through collective efforts, the villagers successfully revived and restored their homeland. This remarkable community-driven revival caught the attention of UN Tourism, which acknowledged the village’s commitment to preserving its heritage while fostering sustainable tourism.

Shahverdi elaborated on the key criteria that contributed to Esfahak’s recognition, including its unique natural attractions, tourism value chain, governance priorities, safety infrastructure, and small population size (under 15,000). The village also features traditional agricultural and forestry activities, a distinctive lifestyle, and shared cultural values. These aspects, combined with its historical fabric and architecture, established Esfahak as an exemplary model of sustainable tourism development.

The village boasts a range of natural and cultural attractions, including vast desert landscapes, sand dunes, palm groves, and qanats (ancient underground water channels). These elements contribute to Esfahak’s appeal as a prominent tourist destination.

Shahverdi also pointed out that Esfahak’s rich cultural heritage, customs, and traditions played a significant role in its global recognition. He expressed optimism that the village’s inclusion on UN Tourism’s prestigious list would drive sustainable development, attract tourists, and encourage investment in tourism infrastructure. This, in turn, would enhance economic growth and improve the living conditions of local residents.

The international recognition of Esfahak underscores its high historical, architectural, cultural, and natural value, as well as the dedication of its community. Officials hope that this achievement will further elevate Esfahak’s global profile, positioning it as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic and sustainable tourism experiences.

Since 2021, the Best Tourism Villages initiative has aimed to promote sustainable tourism in rural areas, focusing on preserving natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and indigenous lifestyles, including gastronomy and local values. Esfahak’s inclusion on this global list is a testament to its villagers' dedication to revitalizing their heritage and turning it into a sustainable tourism hub that honors its past while embracing a prosperous future.

