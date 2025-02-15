Samanu festival celebrated in Daraq, eastern Iran

TEHRAN - The annual Samanu-Pazan Festival was held this past Friday in the town of Daraq, North Khorasan, drawing a large crowd of tourists and locals alike. Organized by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Garmeh county, where Daraq is situated in eastern Iran, the event celebrated one of the region’s most cherished traditions: the preparation of Samanu, a sweet, nutritious paste made from wheat germ.

According to Vahid Mahmoudifar, head of the department, the festival aims to preserve and promote this ancient cultural practice, which has been passed down through generations. The event featured the cooking of 14 massive pots of Samanu, each capable of producing 150 kilograms of the product.



The tradition of Samanu preparation in Daraq and the nearby city of Bojnord is deeply rooted in family heritage, with recipes passed down from grandparents to grandchildren. Remarkably, the Samanu made in this region can last up to two years without refrigeration, a testament to its unique quality and preservation techniques.

Daraq, often called the "capital of Samanu" in Iran, is renowned for producing Samanu of exceptional flavor and longevity. The festival not only celebrates this local product but also aligns with the spirit of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, where Samanu is one of the seven items placed on the Haft-Seen table, symbolizing renewal and the arrival of spring.

The festival is a key event in the region’s tourism calendar, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of North Khorasan and drawing attention to the craftsmanship behind one of Iran's most beloved culinary practices.

AM