Iran sets registration dates for midterm Assembly of Experts elections

TEHRAN – The Iranian Election Headquarters has announced that candidate registration for the midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts in South Khorasan and East Azarbaijan provinces will take place from March 1 to March 6.

Registration must be completed in person at the governor’s offices in Tabriz and Birjand, as well as at the Election Headquarters of the Ministry of Interior.

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for the National Election Headquarters, provided updates on the midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, as well as the city and village council elections, in an interview with Tasnim News Agency.

"We are currently overseeing the executive process of the midterm elections for the 12th Parliament in the Tabriz, Azarshahr, and Osku electoral district. Candidate registration was conducted electronically via the Ministry of Interior’s unified window system, and this phase has now concluded," he said.

According to Eslami, 223 candidates registered for this election. Their names have been submitted for background checks to five institutions: the Ministry of Intelligence, the IRGC Intelligence Organization, the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), the Civil Registration Organization, and the Judiciary. These entities have ten days to respond, after which the results will be forwarded to the executive board in Tabriz for further review.

Eslami emphasized that all election processes are moving forward in accordance with the official timeline, with the Central Supervisory Board of the Guardian Council overseeing every stage.

Speaking about the midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts, he confirmed:

"Midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts will take place in South Khorasan and East Azerbaijan. The executive boards overseeing the election process in these provinces will be formed between February 23 and February 27, and all necessary communications with provincial election officials have already been completed. These steps are proceeding fully in line with legal requirements."

The candidate registration period for the Assembly of Experts election will last for seven days, from March 1 to March 6. Registration will be conducted in person at the governor’s offices in Tabriz and Birjand, as well as at the Election Headquarters of the Ministry of Interior. Authorities may also request to facilitate registrations at the Qom Governor’s Office if necessary.