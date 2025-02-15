Iraq’s Kurdistan says it won’t allow threats against Iran’s security

TEHRAN – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, reaffirmed the region’s commitment to safeguarding Iran’s security in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Saturday.

“We will not allow any group to use our territory as a source of threat to Iran’s peace and security,” Barzani declared.

The pledge follows Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s landmark September 2024 visit to Erbil, hailed as a turning point in Tehran’s political, economic, and security collaboration with Iraqi Kurdistan.

Pezeshkian’s trip to the Kurdistan Region—the first by an Iranian head of state in over a decade—marked a “new phase in strengthening historical relations,” according to Barzani, who emphasized the visit’s role in expanding cross-border dialogue.

Prior to the president’s arrival, Barzani had visited Tehran for talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and senior Iranian officials, laying the groundwork for enhanced cooperation.

Border security has consistently been a central theme in talks between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan.

In his remarks to Iranian media this week, Barzani underscored “serious progress” in implementing the 2023 Iran-Iraq security pact, citing tightened border surveillance and joint efforts with Baghdad to neutralize threats.

“Stability on our borders is a shared responsibility,” he stated, adding that Erbil remains “fully committed” to preventing activities that jeopardize Iran’s security.

Barzani emphasized that security measures and border surveillance have been strengthened to prevent any activity that could affect the stability of the borders between the two sides.

Barzani highlighted that Iraqi Kurdistan’s coordination with federal authorities ensures “no security vacuum” exists, with mechanisms now in place to monitor and address risks proactively.

He underscored that both sides are working diligently to follow up on the agreements made during the high-level visits between Tehran and Erbil, focusing on economic, security, and cultural cooperation.

The official also explained that the discussions during the Iranian President's visit yielded agreements to boost trade, which currently exceeds $10 billion annually, with 60% flowing through Iraqi Kurdistan’s borders.

Both sides aim to “expand joint production and commercial exchanges,” Barzani noted, stressing plans to streamline customs processes and empower private-sector partnerships.

Despite shared goals, challenges remain, including logistical bottlenecks at border crossings and U.S. sanctions on Iran, which hinder trade growth, according to the official.

However, Barzani expressed confidence in ongoing negotiations with Baghdad to harmonize regulations and “facilitate production and exchange.”

He continued by saying that “both sides should consider solutions to speed up and facilitate customs, trade movements, and the exchange of goods at border gates.”