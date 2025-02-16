Vahdat Hall hosts Iranian, Dutch musical collaboration

TEHRAN- On the fifth night of the 40th International Fajr Music Festival, Tehran’s Vahdat Hall hosted a joint concert by Afro Anatolian Tales from the Netherlands and Nushe Band from Iran.

Sjahin During and Bram Stadshouders from the Netherlands and Bence Huszar from Hungary were the members of the Afro Anatolian Tales.

The Iranian musicians in the Nushe Band included Niusha Barimani, Rokhsareh Rostami, Niloofar Ebrahimi, Donya Fathi, Azin Malekzadeh, and Setareh Hatef.

The event underscored the festival's commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding and promoting artistic excellence.

The 40th International Fajr Music Festival is organized by the Deputy of Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in collaboration with the Music Office of the Culture Ministry, the Iran Music Association, and the Rudaki Foundation.

It aims to showcase and honor the best works of Iranian musicians, promote the art of music, enhance the audience’s taste and listening culture, preserve national identity rooted in religious and Iranian teachings, support creative art—especially ideas and performances by the younger generation—and identify and strengthen the quality of form and content in various genres of music.

In addition to the international participants, this year, 100 Iranian bands comprising over 1,400 musicians will perform at the festival.

The festival, divided into two competitive and non-competitive sections, will continue until February 17 in Tehran.

SAB/