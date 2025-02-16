Smart diplomacy toward America

TEHARN - In a note, Ham Mihan addressed the approach of the Iranian foreign policy towards Trump’s America and wrote: Many analysts believe that the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the rejection of negotiations with America was a direct result of Trump's recent move in imposing new sanctions against Iran and reviving the policy of maximum pressure.

The document that Donald Trump signed is a threatening document with maximum demands from Iran, which is significantly different from his claim. The complex problem of America with Iran’s foreign policy has not been solved for 45 years. However, within the framework of international relations, every government is responsible for its actions, and Iran cannot blame the weaknesses and lack of planning in its foreign policy on the hostile policies of America. In fact, Tehran must find a path that in the first step would neutralize the effects of America's hostile policies, and in the second step put an end to Washington’s hostile position. If Tehran wants to free itself from this situation, it must adopt a “wise, intelligent, and honorable” stance, as the Leadership has said.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Enemy active in conspiring but intelligence forces are aware

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the enemy’s efforts to create insecurity in Iran. The paper said: The threats from intelligence agencies such as the CIA, Mossad, MI6, and other spy services are serious and numerous. Iran’s intelligence forces have so far thwarted many conspiracies and terrorist acts to defend the country. If we see that terrorist operations are sometimes carried out, this is just one or more examples of hundreds of planned actions. If it were not for the efforts of intelligence forces, the country’s security would be at risk. The enemy is seeking to make the country insecure, but so far it has not achieved this goal and it will not, and Islamic Iran will continue to be secure. People also play a role in advancing and creating public security. They have helped greatly by cooperating with intelligence agencies and providing information and news about suspicious events because they know that the country's intelligence forces are “awake day and night” for their safety and comfort.

Kayhan: Multilateralism and balanced diplomacy

Kayhan, in its editorial, suggested it is needed to pursue balanced diplomacy and tap the capacities of economic blocs such as BRICS to counter Trump’s sanctions against Iran. It said: What has been revealed to the world today, more than ever, the true nature of America’s extremist policies is Trump’s unconditional support for the genocidal project in Gaza. Trump had previously pursued bullying foreign policy by withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing illegal sanctions against Iran. In such circumstances, the main strategy for the Islamic Republic of Iran is to continue and strengthen multilateralism, balanced diplomacy, and adopt legal approaches to contain Washington. Legal diplomacy, as a tool for challenging the legitimacy of unilateral sanctions in international courts and legal institutions, can help reduce the effects of these measures. In addition, strengthening economic cooperation independent of the dollar and utilizing the capacities of organizations such as Shanghai and BRICS, along with expanding relations with regional countries, are considered the most important measures to overcome this period of global tension.

Iran: Congressional efforts for ‘trigger mechanism’

The Iran newspaper wrote about the pressure by the American Congress on the European trio to activate the trigger mechanism and thereby restore the UN sanctions lifted under the JCPOA. It wrote: A number of Congresspersons from the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have submitted proposals urging three European countries that are parties to the JCPOA to follow the maximum pressure policy against Iran and activate the trigger mechanism to restore all (UN) sanctions against Tehran. U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts has considered the restoration of all sanctions against Iran and the trigger mechanism key to the success of the maximum pressure policy. U.S. lawmakers have called on the Europeans to focus on activating the trigger mechanism in a situation in which the U.S. government does not want the JCPOA to remain in place. The request to the European troika to activate this mechanism reflects a failure that Trump had previously experienced in his first presidential term when the United States, despite withdrawing from the JCPOA, was still trying to use the mechanism as a weapon against Iran.