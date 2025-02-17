Annual export of masterbatch, polymer compounds increases 100%

TEHRAN- The export of Iran’s masterbatch and polymer compounds increased by 100 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19, 2024), from its previous year, an official with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry announced.

Ebrahim Sheykh, the deputy industry, mining and trade minister for the public industries, made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of Iran's 9th International Masterbatch and Polymer Compounds Conference and Exhibition on Sunday.

The two-day event, held on February 16-17 at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran, was organized by the Iranian Association of Masterbatch and Polymer Compound Producers.

The conference focused on advancements in the masterbatch and polymer compounds industry, future trends in compounding, new technological and economic tools aligned with global markets, and the role of the industry in the sustainable development of the plastic value chain.

According to Khorasani, the conference secretary, the sector's production capacity stands at five million tons, with 500 manufacturers, including over 100 knowledge-based companies.

MA