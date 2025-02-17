Eurasia exhibition, a great marketing to present export capabilities

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company said that holding Eurasia International Exhibition is the best marketing method and presenting capabilities in the field of export.

Referring to the holding of trade exhibition with Eurasia, Sadif Beikzadeh said: “With the signing of the agreement on free trade cooperation between Iran and Russia, the presence of Iranian companies in the member countries of Eurasia, including Russia, has been provided.”

Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) head has announced that the upcoming Eurasia International Exhibition has garnered strong interest from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), particularly Russia.

According to TPO’s public relations office, Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi emphasized that the event aims to attract business delegations and traders from EAEU countries.

"Iran maintains strong political ties with EAEU member states and has also expanded its economic relations through a free trade agreement and observer status in the union," he said.

He highlighted the significant participation of Iranian companies in the exhibition, stating that Iranian manufacturers will showcase their export-oriented capabilities alongside companies from EAEU countries.

Dehnavi noted that extensive planning has been carried out to facilitate the presence of trade delegations from these nations, allowing them to gain a better understanding of Iranian products and expertise. Responding to a question on the number of participating delegations, he said the event’s organizer—appointed by TPO—has begun reviewing participant lists. "What is clear is that promising developments are underway, and trade delegations, particularly from Russia, have expressed their readiness to attend," he added.

The Eurasia Exhibition is scheduled to take place from February 21 to 24 at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds. Official invitations have been sent to deputy ministers of trade and industry of EAEU member states via their respective embassies.

MA