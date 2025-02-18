Gwynne Dyer’s “Shortest History of War” available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The Shortest History of War: From Hunter-Gatherers to Nuclear Superpowers―A Retelling for Our Times” written by Gwynne Dyer has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Sahand Soltandoost has translated the book and Markaz Publications has brought it out in 280 pages, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 2021, it is a brisk account of war, this defining feature of human society, from prehistory to nuclear proliferation and lethal autonomous weapons.

War has changed, but we have not. From our hunter-gatherer ancestors to the rival nuclear powers of today, whenever resources have been contested, we’ve gone to battle. Acclaimed historian Gwynne Dyer illuminates our many martial clashes in this brisk account, tracing warfare from prehistory to the world’s first cities—and on to the thousand-year “classical age” of combat, which ended when the firearm changed everything. He examines the brief interlude of “limited war” before the 18th-century revolution ushered in “total war”—and how the devastation was halted by the nuclear shock of Hiroshima.

Then came the Cold War and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which punctured the longest stretch of peace between major powers since World War II. For all our advanced technology and hyperconnected global society, we find ourselves once again on the brink as climate change heightens competition for resources and superpowers stand ready with atomic bombs, drones, and futuristic “autonomous” weapons in development.

Throughout, Dyer delves into anthropology, psychology, and other relevant fields to unmask the drivers of conflict. “The Shortest History of War” is for anyone who wants to understand the role of war in the human story—and how we can prevent it from defining our future.

Gwynne Dyer, 81, is a British-Canadian military historian, author, professor, journalist, broadcaster, and retired naval officer.

He rose to prominence in the 1980s with the release of his television series “War” in 1983 and the publication of an accompanying book in 1985. Since the 1960s he has lived in London, England, where he works as a syndicated columnist.

Dyer is a noted expert in West Asian affairs, having completed his graduate work in this area and written several books on the subject. More recently he has focused on climate change and its geopolitical consequences.

