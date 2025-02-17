Fajr Music Festival ends with homage to composer Javad Maroufi

TEHRAN- The closing night of the 40th International Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall hosted a special performance dedicated to the renowned composer and pianist, Javad Maroufi. The evening featured a piano performance by Mohammadreza Amirghasemi.

Amirghasemi, himself a composer and pianist, presented a selection of lesser-known compositions by the late Master Maroufi, offering a unique experience for Iranian piano enthusiasts.

Javad Maroufi, a celebrated Iranian composer and pianist, emerged from a musical lineage. Born in Tehran, his father, Musa Maroufi, and mother, Ozra Maroufi, were both accomplished students of Darvish Khan, a prominent music figure in Iran. The young Maroufi's life took a turn with the early loss of his mother, leading him to be raised within his paternal family.

His musical journey began under the tutelage of his father, where he mastered the tar and violin. At the age of fourteen, Maroufi enrolled at the Academy of Music, directed by Ali-Naqi Vaziri. There, he honed his piano skills under the guidance of Tatiana Kharatian, delving into the works of musical giants like Chopin, Mozart, Beethoven, and Bach. This rigorous training laid the foundation for his future accomplishments.

Maroufi's legacy endures through his compositions, which capture the depth and breadth of his musical vision. Among his most recognized pieces are "Jila Fantasy," a work evoking fantasy, "Golden Dreams," a composition which suggests imagery of happiness and aspirations, and "Ashura", a piece which references a significant historical event for Iranians. These compositions reflect his profound understanding of musical structure, emotional expression, and his deep roots within Iranian culture.

Maroufi passed away on December 7, 1993 in a Tehran hospital, leaving behind a rich and enduring contribution to Iranian music.

The 40th International Fajr Music Festival was organized by the Deputy of Artistic Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in collaboration with the Music Office of the Culture Ministry, the Iran Music Association, and the Rudaki Foundation.

It aimed to showcase and honor the best works of Iranian musicians, promote the art of music, enhance the audience’s taste and listening culture, preserve national identity rooted in religious and Iranian teachings, support creative art—especially ideas and performances by the younger generation—and identify and strengthen the quality of form and content in various genres of music.

In addition to the international participants, this year, 100 Iranian bands comprising over 1,400 musicians performed at the festival.

