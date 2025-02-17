National Ceramic Art event underway in Tehran

TEHRAN - A national event showcasing the works of Iranian students of ceramic art opened at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Friday.

The group exhibition, titled "Variations," features work by students from the universities of Soore, Art, Tabriz, Al-Zahra, and Kashan, and is being held in six galleries of the IAF, including Mir Miran, Momayyez, Winter, Autumn, Summer and Spring.

The exhibition is organized by the Iranian Ceramists Association, in collaboration with the General Department of Visual Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Institute for the Development of Contemporary Visual Arts, and several Iranian universities.

The event showcases a variety of ceramic artworks, providing a platform for students to display their talent and creativity.

The exhibition is a chance for both artists and the public to come together and learn from each other.

Hirbod Hemmat Azad is the secretary of the event, which will run until February 23.

