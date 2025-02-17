Rubio's regional rebuff: US leaves Palestinian Authority out in the cold

TEHRAN - The first regional trip of Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggests that the United States has left the Palestinian Authority (PA) high and dry.

Top American diplomats have routinely held meetings with leaders of the Palestinian Authority during their visits to the Middle East (West Asia) after meeting with Israeli officials.

But Rubio broke this tradition. He held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem (al-Quds) on Sunday and then traveled to Saudi Arabia.

Rubio’s move means that he is looking down on the Palestinian Authority, notwithstanding the numerous advantages and the extensive cooperation it has offered to Israel.

The PA serves as a governing entity that has administered certain regions of the occupied West Bank since the mid-1990s.

It was established as a result of the Oslo Accords, which were signed by Palestinian and Israeli leaders in 1993. The PA was required to recognize Israel and eliminate Palestinian armed groups in exchange for a Palestinian state.

However, Israel has just used the deal as a smokescreen to expand its illegal settlements in the West Bank. The regime still remains opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority is still digging its heels in, insisting on compliance with the Oslo Accords.

Many Palestinians believe the Palestinian Authority’s stance amounts to complicity with Israel to maintain its occupation.

The Palestinian Authority has played a significant role in assisting Israel in maintaining strict oversight of the Palestinian populace. The PA is regarded as an Israeli pawn. Its US-trained forces have been blamed for orchestrating attacks on the Palestinians who target Israeli soldiers. These PA elements have also detained union leaders, journalists, and social media critics.

The PA’s complicity in Israel’s actions further came under the spotlight after Hamas carried out a surprise military attack in southern Israel in October 2023. The Israeli army launched a genocidal war on Gaza after Hamas conducted the operation dubbed the Aqsa Storm.

PA forces have cracked down on protesters who have taken to the streets in the West Bank to condemn Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which has claimed the lives of nearly 62,000 Palestinians. Israel signed a peace deal with Hamas in January after failing to achieve its goals in the war on Gaza.

President Mahmoud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazen, has been under mounting pressure over his position toward the Al-Aqsa Storm.

“Hamas's policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, and the policies, programs, and decisions of the (Palestine Liberation Organization) represent the Palestinian people as their sole legitimate representative," Abbas said in mid-October 2023.

Since late last year, the PA has also been assisting Israel to clamp down on Jenin which remains a hotbed of Palestinian resistance.

Palestinians consider the Western-backed Ramallah organization as irredeemably corrupt and a toothless body in the face of its inaction toward Israel’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

Rubio’s refusal to meet with PA officials clearly indicates that the organization is deadwood.

The US and Israel have used the Palestinian Authority as their stooges to meet their objectives.

Rubio’s move has thrown a spotlight on the fact that only resistance, national unity and resilience will contribute to bringing an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation and atrocious crimes.



