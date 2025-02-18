Iran seen as key economic link in West Asia

TEHRAN - Iran’s economy minister has stated that regional economic cooperation is incomplete without Iran’s participation, emphasizing the country's strategic role in linking the Persian Gulf to Central Asia.

Abdolnaser Hemmati said that amid maximum pressure conditions, strengthening economic ties with neighboring and friendly countries could help Iran navigate current challenges. He made these remarks at a conference organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which focused on economic resilience and the role of regional cooperation in overcoming economic pressures, risks, and shocks.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hemmati met with at least nine ministers, the head of a central bank, regional development bank leaders, and IMF officials, IRIB reported.

He highlighted two key takeaways from these discussions. First, despite years of economic pressure, Iran has demonstrated resilience, a point that was acknowledged by its counterparts as a case study worth examining. Second, regional economic collaboration is seen as incomplete without Iran, as the country serves as a bridge connecting the Persian Gulf to Central Asia.

Hemmati noted that Iran’s strategy under the president’s directives is to prioritize economic cooperation with regional and neighboring countries amid external pressures. He stressed that the meetings confirmed this approach is feasible, with multiple ministers affirming their willingness to enhance economic ties with Iran.

In discussions with Saudi officials and other counterparts, Hemmati emphasized that sustainable political relations require robust economic cooperation. He indicated that preliminary talks for expanding economic ties had taken place and that tangible outcomes would emerge in the future.

EF/MA