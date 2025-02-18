Recipe for occupation: Israeli soldiers will remain in the crosshairs 

TEHRAN - Israel is cooking up excuses to justify its illegal presence in southern Lebanon after the deadline for its full withdrawal from the Mediterranean country expired on Tuesday.

The Israeli military has partially pulled out of some towns and villages in southern Lebanon but has maintained its troops in five locations beyond the established deadline.

“We need to remain at those points at the moment to defend Israeli citizens, to make sure this process is complete and eventually hand it over to the Lebanese armed forces,” Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said on Monday.

He noted that the “temporary measure” was approved by the US-led body monitoring the truce agreement.

UN envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the UNIFIL peacekeeping force said in a joint statement that Israel’s delay in pulling out of southern Lebanon amounts to the violation of a 2006 Security Council resolution that ended the war between Hezbollah and Israel in that year.

President Joseph Aoun had previously expressed concern that a total withdrawal would not be realized, adding, “The Lebanese response will be through a unified, comprehensive national position.”

UN says Israel’s refusal to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon amounts to violating the 2006 Security Council resolution Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has also stressed that Israel must abide by the ceasefire.

"Israel must withdraw completely on Feb. 18, it has no pretext, no five points or other details... this is the agreement," the Hezbollah chief said.

He added, "The Lebanese state must not accept partial withdrawals or conditions. There is no justification for any continued occupation, and Lebanon's stance must be firm and decisive."

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27 last year.

Israel and Hezbollah began cross-border fire a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army to launch war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Israel launched a massive bombing campaign in Lebanon in September last year with the aim of subduing Hezbollah. On October 1, the regime carried out a ground incursion into southern Lebanon. But it reached the ceasefire with the resistance group after failing to meet its military objectives.

Prior to the ceasefire, Israel had killed nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon and left waves of devastation across the country, particularly in the south.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army pressed ahead with its raids and killed dozens more Lebanese civilians.

According to the two-month ceasefire agreement, which was later extended, Israel was required to withdraw all its troops from Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces were to deploy to the south.

Hezbollah should also retreat north of the Litani River, which runs across south Lebanon.

Israel’s hostility towards Hezbollah dates back to the early 1980s when the resistance group was established to fight the regime’s invasion of Lebanon.

Israel launched an offensive in Lebanon in 1982, sending its tanks all the way to the capital Beirut. Israel occupied southern Lebanon for nearly 20 years until it was driven out by Hezbollah in 2000.

Israel carried out the assault after coming under attack from Palestinians in Lebanon. Sporadic clashes between Israel and Hezbollah continued even after the regime was forced to leave southern Lebanon.

Tensions boiled over in 2006 when the regime went to war with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The war started on July 12, 2006 – days after the Lebanese resistance movement captured two Israeli soldiers.

The conflict ended on August 14 after Israel failed to defeat Hezbollah.

The Israeli army killed more than 1,000 Lebanese, mostly civilians in the 34-day conflict. More than 120 Israeli soldiers were also killed.

Emboldened by the unwavering support of US President Donald Trump, Israel is now laboring under the delusion that Hezbollah is incapable of confronting the regime’s army.

Such misconceptions have pushed the Israeli army to maintain a permanent presence in southern Lebanon.

Increasing opposition to the ongoing Israeli occupation will galvanize the Lebanese population, leading to stronger resistance against the regime's presence in their territory. It is certain that Israeli soldiers will face severe consequences for their leaders' expansionist ambitions, potentially at the cost of their lives. The situation will inevitably compel the Israeli military to withdraw from Lebanon in a state of complete humiliation.



