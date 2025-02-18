Oxfam warns about explosion of infectious diseases in Gaza

Oxfam said there has been an explosion of waterborne and infectious diseases in Gaza amid the lack of safe water and untreated sewage overflowing in the enclave’s streets, according to Middle East Eye.

It cited a study by the World Health Organization, which found that 88 percent of environmental samples surveyed across Gaza were found contaminated with polio, “signaling an imminent risk of outbreak”. It said infectious diseases, including acute watery diarrhea and respiratory infections – now the leading causes of death, are also surging, with 46,000 cases, mostly children, being reported each week.

Chickenpox and skin diseases such as scabies and impetigo are also spreading rapidly, particularly among displaced populations in northern Gaza, facing severe water shortages.

“Rebuilding water and sanitation is vital for Gaza to have a path to normalcy after 15 months of horror. The ceasefire must hold and fuel and aid must flow so that Palestinians can rebuild their lives,” said Lagouardat, Oxfam’s humanitarian coordinator in Gaza.

