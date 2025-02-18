40th Fajr International Music Festival concludes at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-The closing ceremony of the 40th Fajr International Music Festival was held on Monday at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

This year’s edition of the festival featured performances by 106 music groups and 1,771 musicians and singers in 10 venues across Tehran.

The ceremony began with the performance of the piece “Melody of Peace and Friendship” by the Avay-e Mehr music group.

Actor and singer Nima Reisi hosted the ceremony and, upon entering the stage, performed the song “Ey Iran,” written by the late writer Nader Ebrahimi and originally sung by the late folk and pop singer Mohammad Nouri.

Next, the dotar players from the Khorasan region took the stage and performed their music. Following that, a video report showcasing various sections of the festival was screened.

“Music is one of our most valuable cultural assets, and we must believe in and strive to strengthen these assets,” Reza Mahdavi, the secretary of the festival, stated in the video.

“In terms of both hardware and software, we have reached a position where we can create a special competitive edge in the region and establish an award like Barbad in the name of the great figures of Iranian music,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Nadereh Rezaei, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Arts Affairs, said: “In the 40th edition of the festival, we aimed to restore trust. Despite the current challenges, we sought to strengthen national unity by bringing together experienced artists and the new generation, as well as including international groups. This effort was meant to rebuild confidence and enhance social capital both nationally and internationally”.

She further highlighted the festival's achievements, noting that: “Women’s music groups had significantly more performances compared to the previous editions; there were collaborative performances between Iranian groups and musicians from various countries; and skilled musicians from around the world participated, receiving an enthusiastic reception.

She expressed hope that as the festival matures, the 41st edition and future ones would be held with even higher quality, featuring prominent artists and a new generation full of hope.

Later in the ceremony, Mohsen Sharifian and his band performed traditional music from Bushehr, south of Iran.

His daughter, Liana, who played the electric neyanban (Persian bagpipe), stated: “I hope that, as a woman from this land, I will be able to perform not just in Tehran but throughout the country”.

In the next segment, distinguished musicians were honored, including veteran musicians Shir-Mohammad Espandar and Azar Hashemi, as well as the veteran vocalist Mohammad Golriz and sound engineer Ghasem Abedin.

In the last part of the program, winners of various categories of the competition section received their awards.

SS/

