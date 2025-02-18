Tehran’s City Theater hosting Jean-Michel Ribes’ “Theater Without Animals”

TEHRAN-The play “Theater Without Animals” by Jean-Michel Ribes is currently on stage at Tehran’s City Theater.

Labkhand Badiei is the director of the 75-minute play and also performs in it along with Arastoo Khoshrazm, Maziar Mehregan, Kahbod Taraj, Shima Maleki, and Hasti Eghdami.

It is a series of eight absurdist pieces that make up one enjoyable, funny, and heart-warming play. Ribes lets the audience take a closer look at how they see their lives, relationships, and conversations with each other and then places it in a fluid, airy, and floating environment where these connections and interactions can occur, co-mingle, and disconnect with each other.

The short fables, portraits, and scribbles, gathered under the title “Theatre Without Animals,” are a modest contribution to the art of the jolt and a tribute to all those who fight against the gloomy confinement of moderation.

Jean-Michel Ribes, 78, is a French playwright, screenwriter, theater director, filmmaker and actor. Since 2002 he has been the managing director of the Théâter du Rond-Point.

“Theater Without Animals” will remain on stage through March 2 at the City Theater located at the Daneshjoo Park, at the junction of Vali-e Asr and Enghelab streets.

SS/

