Private sector urges tax reforms at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN – Private sector representatives highlighted major tax challenges facing businesses at the 24th monthly meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)'s tenth-term board, attended by Mohammad-Hadi Sobhanian, head of Iran’s Tax Administration. They proposed solutions to ease tax burdens, urging the government to eliminate discretionary and extralegal tax practices.

Sobhanian welcomed the chamber’s engagement and reaffirmed the government’s intention to shift tax collection toward consumption-based taxation. He emphasized that private sector organizations, such as the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, play a key role in improving tax transparency and accuracy.

At the start of the meeting, the head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce’s Money and Capital Market Committee, as the first pre-agenda speaker, stated that the commission's new term has prioritized the use of modern financing tools. This initiative comes amid the tightest liquidity conditions in the country’s banking system and challenges in granting loans.

EF/MA