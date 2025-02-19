Iran calls for expansion of Caspian energy cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Oil for International Affairs and Commerce emphasized the need for greater energy cooperation among Caspian Sea littoral states, highlighting Iran’s readiness to collaborate on major oil and gas projects with regional partners.

Speaking at the Caspian Economic Forum’s energy session on Tuesday, Seyed Ali-Mohammad Mousavi stated that Iranian oil and gas companies possess advanced capabilities to engage in large-scale projects with neighboring countries under international standards and highly competitive costs.

Mousavi underscored the Caspian region’s extensive cultural and historical ties, as well as its long-standing economic and political connections. He noted that the Caspian littoral states are situated within a globally strategic energy zone, blessed with vast oil and gas reserves that serve as a crucial economic asset for their populations.

