Hashem Eskandari attends ACBS General Assembly

TEHRAN - Hashem Eskandari of Iran attended the 39th General Assembly of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) in Doha, Qatar.

The assembly featured the presidents of 37 member countries, showcasing strong participation from the members and the federation’s preparedness for the event, as emphasized by ACBS Secretary General Michael Alkhoury.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Central Asia meeting, chaired by Eskandari, is scheduled to take place on Thursday.