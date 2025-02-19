Leader to Qatari Emir: Hopefully, Iran and Qatar would further fulfill neighborly duties 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told Qatari rulers on Wednesday that Iran prioritizes ties with its neighbors and hopes for reciprocal commitment.

Ayatollah Khamenei met with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who visited Tehran as the head of a high-ranking delegation, in his personal office in Tehran. President Masoud Pezeshkian was also present during the meeting.

“One of the announced policies of Mr. Pezhkian's government is to expand relations with neighbors. By the grace of God, good work has been done in this area and progress has been made. Mr. Araqchi, the respected Foreign Minister, is active and dynamic in this field,” the Leader stated, adding that expanding relations with neighbors has become a definitive policy of the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the agreements concluded between the Emir and other Iranian officials on Wednesday, the Leader expressed his hope that Iran and Qatar would enhance their neighborly cooperation and effectively utilize the agreements for mutual benefit.

The details of the agreements were not specified. However, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Qatar has not yet implemented previous agreements regarding the $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Doha following their release from South Korean banks. “We consider Qatar a friendly and brotherly country, even though there are still unresolved and ambiguous issues such as the return of Iran's funds that were transferred from South Korea to Qatar,” he said, adding, “We also know that the main obstacle to implementing the agreement reached in this regard is the United States.”

The Leader stated that, had he been in the Qatari rulers' position, he would have disregarded pressure from Washington and honored the agreement. "We continue to expect such action from Qatar," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that “there is no difference between the [different] Presidents of the United States.”

For his part, Sheikh Tamim expressed his pleasure at meeting Iran’s Leader and lauded the Islamic Republic's support for the oppressed worldwide, particularly the Palestinian people.

"Your steadfast support for the people of Palestine will never be forgotten," the Emir told Ayatollah Khamenei.

Addressing the “challenging” regional landscape, the Emir emphasized the need for increased cooperation among regional nations.

The Qatari Emir also highlighted existing agreements between Iran and Qatar, including a proposed underwater tunnel connecting the two countries. He noted that a joint commission between the two nations would soon be activated, with expectations for a significant increase in economic exchanges in the near future, based on agreed-upon plans.

“New avenues for cooperation”

Before attending the meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Pezeshkian and the Emir held their own talks and announced significant decisions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering regional stability.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to comprehensive relations with neighboring countries, stating, "Iran believes regional countries can, based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and constructive interaction, take steps towards maintaining regional stability and security and lay the groundwork for creating a joint cooperation framework." He added that the talks covered bilateral issues crucial to the interests of both nations.

The Qatari Emir echoed this sentiment, underscoring "the necessity of creating new opportunities for cooperation" between Iran and Qatar, according to Pezeshkian. Sheikh Tamim also expressed satisfaction with his visit, stating that such trips "can help expand the brotherly and historical relations between the two countries, which are based on good neighborliness." He highlighted discussions on cooperation across various fields, particularly in commercial and economic sectors.

The leaders further addressed regional issues, including the situation in Syria. Pezeshkian stated that he "emphasized the preservation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and the participation of all its people in determining their fate."

Both leaders acknowledged the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, with Pezeshkian praising "Qatar's mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of oppressed Palestinian abductees." He also stressed the urgent need for Islamic countries to take "more coherent measures...to defend the oppressed people of Palestine, notably Gaza," adding that Palestinians in Gaza must be able to lead a "safe life in their historical land."

The Qatari emir affirmed Qatar's commitment to mediating a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, stating, "Today, I assured the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran that Qatar and its partners are committed to mediating for the successful implementation of this agreement." He expressed his belief that this mediation would be "a fundamental step towards witnessing a permanent and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid without any obstruction."

Sheikh Tamim concluded by emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving regional disputes, stating, "We agreed that the best way to resolve current disputes is through constructive dialogue." He reiterated Qatar’s support for agreements that lead to stability and prosperity in the region.

