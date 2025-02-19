Iran’s National Library up for closer cooperation with IFLA in digitization, document preservation

TEHRAN-The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) seeks to benefit from the support of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) in the fields of digitization and document preservation and foster more active collaboration.

Gholamreza Amirkhani, the head of the NLAI, made the remarks in a virtual meeting with Vicki McDonald, President of IFLA, and Sharon Memis, IFLA’s Secretary General, on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Amirkhani outlined the role and achievements of Iran’s National Library in the field of librarianship and information science. Discussions included Iran’s active participation in the upcoming IFLA World Library and Information Congress in Kazakhstan (2025), expanding research on artificial intelligence in libraries, and cooperation in digitization and document preservation.

Amirkhani highlighted the long-standing presence of the NLAI, stating: “Iran’s National Library is a cultural institution with an 87-year history that has maintained continuous engagement with the IFLA since the 1960s”.

“Over the years, we have established various forms of collaboration with the IFLA, including regular participation in its congresses and translating and publishing key articles and announcements from the IFLA into Persian since the 1990s. Furthermore, the National Library of Iran has hosted several regional IFLA meetings in Tehran,” he added.

He also emphasized the prominent role of Iran’s National Library in West Asia, noting that the institution is academically active, with over 30 faculty members and researchers contributing to its research division. This makes it one of the leading cultural organizations in the country and West Asia.

Amirkhani discussed the NLAI’s commitment to international publishing standards, explaining that: “For nearly 30 years, all books published in Iran must first receive a CIP (Cataloging in Publication) record from our institution. Additionally, the National Library of Iran holds one of the world’s largest collections of Persian and Arabic manuscripts.”

He further expressed Iran’s strong interest in strengthening its cooperation with the IFLA, emphasizing that: “This year, Iran has the opportunity for a more significant presence at the upcoming IFLA conference in Kazakhstan. Visa challenges that previously prevented some countries from participating have now been resolved, allowing for broader engagement.”

Amirkhani also stressed the importance of collaboration in emerging fields, stating: “We are currently conducting research on artificial intelligence and the future of knowledge management. Some of our findings have already been published as scientific papers, and we are eager to share these insights in upcoming IFLA congresses.”

In conclusion, he reiterated Iran’s commitment to digitization and document preservation, noting that with the resources available, Iran hopes to gain IFLA’s support to further enhance these efforts and play a more active role in international collaborations.

For her part, Vicki McDonald expressed satisfaction with the meeting, saying: “We appreciate Iran’s active role in translating IFLA articles into Persian. We are also delighted that Iran will be able to participate in IFLA’s 2025 conference in Kazakhstan, especially since it was unable to do so last year.”

She also mentioned IFLA’s upcoming centennial celebration, stating: “In 2027, we will celebrate IFLA’s 100th anniversary, and we look forward to closer collaboration with our Iranian colleagues for this significant event.”

Touching on artificial intelligence, McDonald noted: “AI is becoming a central topic in the field of librarianship, and it is essential for libraries to thoroughly examine its implications. We are very interested in receiving Iran’s research on AI and learning from its findings.”

She also pointed out that IFLA elections are currently underway, encouraging Iranian professionals to nominate themselves for various committees, particularly those focusing on AI and digitization, as these present significant opportunities for Iran.

Also speaking at the meeting, Sharon Memis also emphasized the importance of Iran’s involvement in international library and digitization projects, stating: “IFLA’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Committee represents Western Asia and North Africa, offering an excellent opportunity for Iran to collaborate in areas such as digitization, preservation, and archiving.”

At the end of the meeting, Vicki McDonald expressed her appreciation for Amirkhani’s expertise in librarianship and formally invited him to attend the upcoming IFLA meeting in Kazakhstan.

“We look forward to enhancing cooperation with Iran, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and digitization. If possible, we would love to benefit from Iran’s valuable experience in these areas,” she concluded.

SS/SAB

