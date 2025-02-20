Iran urges IAEA chief to avoid repetitive political and unprofessional statements

TEHRAN – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement on Thursday calling IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to stop repetitive “political and unprofessional” remarks.

On Thursday, Grossi said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, is outdated and it is necessary to look for a new format for a deal with Iran.

"The JCPOA is an empty shell. I don't think anybody thinks that the JCPOA can play a role at the moment. I think it used to be an agreement that was in operation for some time, but now, irrespective of what you may think about its merits or lack of thereof, it is obvious that technologically speaking, it has been completely superseded. It is no longer fit for purpose," Grossi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Iran said it is expected that the director general of the IAEA as the senior official of an important international body to be “impartial, professional and apolitical”.

The AEOI said unfortunately some remarks and stances by Grossi, especially his recent positions, are far from these things and caused this concern that this important international organization is being derailed from its impartiality and professionalism.