Three buses explode near Tel Aviv

Three buses explode in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, in a suspected militant attack, the Israeli police said.

The move, which involves the closure of some checkpoints on roads heading into the West Bank, was announced by the Israeli military.

The army intensified “anti-terror” activity in the occupied West Bank, it added.

Akiva Eldar, an Israeli political analyst, told Al Jazeera that the attacks on Tel Aviv buses have “paralyzed public transportation” in the area on a busy, pre-weekend day.

“Many soldiers are coming back home for the weekend and nerves are on edge,” Eldar said.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next with the captives. We hear different rumours about the plans that President Trump has in regard to Gaza, the relocation of people, and there is escalation in the West Bank and now what we are watching is that Tel Aviv is not safe.”

“The message that the Palestinians want to deliver is that as long as we’re not safe in Ramallah, and of course in Gaza, you Israelis cannot feel safe in Tel Aviv.”

“More and more Israelis have given up all their illusions about Netanyahu and security,” he added.