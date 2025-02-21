Iran’s NOC and Entrepreneurs Forum signs MoU

TEHRAN - The country's National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Entrepreneurs Forum signed a memorandum of understanding this week to promote national sports in line with the mutual support of domestic productions as well as endorsement for federations, champions and Olympians.

During the event, which took place at the NOC headquarters in Tehran, President Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa highlighted the importance of this agreement for the development of sport in the country.

"The signing of this memorandum provides a great opportunity for the country's sports community to promote the use of national products. This will allow the potential of the sports sector to be harnessed and, at the same time, strengthen local production," he stated.

Khosravi Vafa emphasized that the document will allow national sports to participate in the development of initiatives related to production, such as those concerning sports equipment. He also highlighted the role that the Entrepreneurs Forum will play in this union, which, with the help of its large member companies, will cooperate with those athletes, champions, Olympians, and federation sponsors who have a good capacity to work in the sector of national products and advertising.

For his part, Hamidreza Ghaznavi, Secretary General of the Entrepreneurs Forum, thanked the committee's support for this project, highlighting the relevance of sport in the business field, Inside the Games reported.

"Sport has great potential for activity in this field and can play an important role in increasing production, entrepreneurship, and the introduction of national sponsors," he noted.

Ghaznavi also expressed his confidence that this agreement will help improve the working conditions of athletes and strengthen their connection with the industry.

"I hope that with the support I see from the NOC president, we will witness good bilateral communication so that the sports community in our country does not face any particular problems in terms of labor and business," he concluded.

The memorandum represents a significant step in the interconnection of sport and the economy in Iran, with a view to strengthening both sports development and the national industry by supporting athletes and promoting local products.