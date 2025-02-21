Senior officials launch ‘Sarv-e Simin’ handicrafts festival in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 9th International Fajr Handicrafts Festival, known as Sarv-e Simin, has officially opened in Tehran with notable figures including Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, and Reza Salehi-Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

During the opening ceremony on Thursday, Minister Salehi-Amiri highlighted the importance of redefining the image of Iranian handicrafts.

"The tremendous turnout at this festival reflects the deep appreciation people have for our handicrafts," he said. "This event provides an opportunity to reveal the true worth of this art form, moving away from outdated perceptions and presenting a modern, dignified view."

The Minister also commended the high quality of works exhibited at the festival, noting the participation of both local and international judges. "We’ve seen outstanding, innovative pieces across all categories, underscoring the great potential within this sector," he added.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized Iran's prominent place in the global handicraft market, pointing out that out of 400 recognized craft disciplines worldwide, 299 are practiced in Iran, solidifying the country’s reputation as a leader in the field.

He further highlighted that expanding handicraft exports remains a top priority for his ministry, with discussions underway with the President and other government agencies to support this goal. With 570,000 people working in 34,000 handicraft workshops across the country, Iran has vast capacity for both production and export.

"Handicrafts are not just an art form but a reflection of our creativity and cultural identity," Salehi-Amiri said. "The government is united in promoting this sector, and by boosting exports, we aim to strengthen both our economy and cultural influence globally."

The Minister also acknowledged the crucial role of media, especially national broadcasters, in promoting Iranian handicrafts, expressing hope that wider coverage would raise awareness about the sector’s diverse potential both at home and abroad.

In his speech, Vice President Zarif emphasized the strength and resilience of the Iranian people, stating, "As long as we have our people, we will never be weak. Our people create beauty, art, and prosperity from nothing. We can have an economy rooted in identity."

He added, "With an eco-friendly, identity-based economy, we can conquer the world. We've already done so through the words of Hafez, Saadi, and Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi. We don’t need swords—we’ve conquered the world with the music of Shajarian. Our people will remain proud forever."

To commemorate the festival’s 9th edition, nine cypress trees were planted during the ceremony.

The Sarv-e Simin Handicrafts Festival, held at the Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex, will continue until Monday, February 24.

Of the 8,173 submissions, 7,974 came from 4,378 Iranian artists, while 198 entries were submitted by artists from 20 countries, including Tajikistan, Afghanistan, France, Thailand, the UK, India, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Tajikistan had the most entries among international participants, while the highest number of submissions from Iran came from artists in Isfahan and Shiraz.

Available data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran’s annual handicraft exports currently stand at about $250 million, with an additional $250 million in informal “suitcase” exports. However, the global market for handicrafts is valued at $770 billion, underscoring a significant opportunity for growth.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts.”