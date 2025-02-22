Khartoum - In recent days, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef visited Tehran, meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The two ministers discussed ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations, working towards a clear plan to promote mutual interests.

The two countries agreed to increase cooperation and coordination in regional and international forums, exchanging views on global issues.

They also discussed increasing trade and economic exchange, with the establishment of a joint ministerial committee in the coming months, accompanied by a joint business forum for entrepreneurs and companies from both countries. Iran and Sudan also agreed on Iran's active role in Sudan's reconstruction phase.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual exemption from entry visas for diplomatic, special, and official passport holders, as well as a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a political consultation committee between the foreign ministries of both countries.

Analyst Omar al-Mannan emphasized the benefits of forming an alliance with Iran, citing its commitment to creating mutually beneficial partnerships and its willingness to share technology and expertise.

However, al-Mannan also noted the potential drawbacks, including a possible violent Western reaction and limited global protection. Despite these challenges, Iran's determination to establish partnerships and share knowledge makes it an attractive ally for many countries.

Journalist and analyst Ibrahim Shuklaoui highlighted several key points regarding the future of Iran-Sudan relations. He emphasized the importance of building balanced relationships based on mutual respect for national sovereignty.

Shuklaoui also stressed the need for economic cooperation, focusing on areas such as energy, agriculture, mining, and digital technology. He noted the potential for collaboration in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, medical technology, and energy.

Regarding Sudan's role in expanding Iran's relations with Africa, Shuklaoui believed that Sudan's strategic geographic location and influence on the continent could facilitate Iran's outreach to Africa.

Despite challenges, Shuklaoui remained optimistic about the potential for strengthened relations between Iran and Sudan, citing the countries' relative advantages, including Sudan's natural resources and Iran's industrial and technological base.

In conclusion, Shuklaoui emphasized the importance of building trust and finding constructive solutions to shared regional and international challenges.

Editor's note: Throughout its history, Sudan has found only broken promises and punishment from the United States. It is time for Sudan to achieve true independence from American and Western dominance, seeking economic and social benefits through partnerships with genuine friends like Iran.