Transport minister inaugurates 7 investment projects at Chabahar port

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh inaugurated seven investment projects at Chabahar Port on Saturday, with a total investment of 4.637 trillion rials ($9.27 million).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sadegh highlighted the importance of these projects in strengthening Chabahar’s position as a key logistics and trade hub, IRNA reported.

Among the completed projects is the coastal protection dike at Shahid Beheshti Port, along with land reclamation behind it, which was carried out with an investment of 3.861 trillion rials ($7.72 million). Another major project opened during the event was a 2.6-kilometer logistics corridor, developed at a cost of 14.35 trillion rials ($28.7 million), aimed at improving cargo transportation efficiency.

The minister also announced the addition of four search and rescue vessels, which were put into operation with an investment of 12.872 trillion rials ($25.74 million). In a move to enhance emergency response capabilities, ten new firefighting trucks were also delivered at a cost of 3.548 trillion rials ($7.1 million).

Other newly launched projects include a physiotherapy center at the Bandar and Maritime Township clinic, built with an investment of 35 billion rials ($70,000). A 12,000-square-meter warehouse, developed under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, was inaugurated with a budget of 877 billion rials ($1.75 million). Additionally, a specialized facility for the reception and processing of waste generated by ships was completed with an investment of 3.75 trillion rials ($7.5 million).

Beyond the inaugurated projects, the minister announced the launch of five major infrastructure initiatives at Shahid Beheshti Port, including the first phase of the rail network, which has been allocated a budget of 30 trillion rials ($60 million). She also confirmed the start of construction for an oil terminal, set to be developed with an investment of 8 trillion rials ($16 million), as well as two dry bulk storage warehouses with a total cost of 7 trillion rials ($14 million). A new security and protection unit, established with an investment of 230 billion rials ($460,000), is also part of the development plan.

As part of her two-day visit to Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Sadegh toured the Chabahar Port facilities to assess its development potential. Before arriving in Chabahar, she had also visited the cities of Iranshahr and Saravan to review ongoing infrastructure projects. Following the inauguration ceremony, the minister is scheduled to attend a specialized meeting to discuss the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development’s housing policies.

