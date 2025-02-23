Iran, Russia expand trade cooperation at Eurasia exhibition

TEHRAN – On the sidelines of the third Eurasia International Trade Exhibition in Tehran, a delegation comprising economic officials and executives from 15 Russian companies met with representatives of 32 Iranian technology and knowledge-based firms to discuss the export potential of both countries.

According to IRNA, the Iran-Russia business meeting was held on February 22 as part of the Eurasia International Trade Exhibition. The event was inaugurated by Iran’s president, the minister of industry, mining and trade, and the head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

A 30-member Russian delegation, including Andrey Belyanikov, head of the Russian trade office in Tehran; Khosro Hasan Beigov, head of Russia’s trade center in Tehran; and Leonid Lazhchko, chairman of the Iran-Russia Business Council, along with executives from 15 Moscow-based companies, met with Iranian business leaders and company executives.

The meeting, held at the Iran Hall of the exhibition center, provided an opportunity for engagement between 32 Iranian technology and IT firms and their Russian counterparts.

In addition to bilateral meetings (B2B), participants explored export opportunities between the two countries.

Behdad Ghanbarnejad, head of Moscow’s export center in Iran, highlighted the high quality of the event, stating that the meetings, set to continue until February 25, have been beneficial for both sides.

"The increased participation of Russian and Iranian companies in this event reflects the growing trend of trade relations between the two countries," he added.

Now in its second consecutive year, the business meeting is seen as a significant step in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Russia.

EF/MA