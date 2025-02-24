NIOC to operate smart oil wells using digital technologies

TEHRAN –National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) plans to integrate digital technologies into oil wells and collect 15 million cubic meters of associated gas by the end of 2025, said the company's head.

Speaking at the Third National PetroTech Conference at the Petroleum Industry Research Institute, NIOC Head Hamid Bovard emphasized the company’s commitment to artificial intelligence, particularly in reservoir management. He noted that a neighboring country has successfully used AI to manage over 25 percent of its oil fields, achieving at least an 80 percent increase in production. Bovard expressed hope that similar initiatives would soon be implemented in Iran.

He added that NIOC will soon launch a digitalization project leveraging smart technologies and invited experts and tech professionals to contribute ideas. A formal call for cooperation with knowledge-based companies will be announced to harness their capabilities.

NIOC is also focusing on improving drilling efficiency and is prepared to sign long-term contracts with companies capable of supplying onshore and offshore drilling rigs.

He highlighted the challenges of implementing new technologies, stating that while many knowledge-based firms develop valuable innovations, they often struggle with operational execution. To address this, NIOC will oversee the implementation of these technologies in oil fields and operational test sites.

Iran’s oil fields in the south currently have an average recovery rate of around 25 percent, but Bovard noted that advanced technological solutions could significantly enhance this rate.

He also emphasized the importance of international collaboration, revealing that NIOC is working with an Austrian university on integrating cutting-edge technologies.

Despite sanctions and operational hurdles, the NIOC head claimed that oil and gas production has increased in the past six months under the 14th administration, and crude oil exports remain in good condition.

EF/